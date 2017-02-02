Texas family finds rattlesnake in toilet, more underneath home

A Texas family had no clue that a pack of rattlesnakes was living in their storm cellar until one came slithering up the toilet.
 
That's where Big Country Snake Removal came in, arriving on scene and taking a thorough look around the Jones County property -- but they discovered more than just that one unwanted guest, according to KTAB.
 
After investigating, the company reportedly found a total of 24 rattlesnakes living in the family's storm cellar, as well as underneath the house.
 
Of those two-dozen snakes, five were babies, KTAB reports.
 
The critter found in the toilet managed to get through a relief pipe, which was subsequently sealed, the snake removal company said.
 
Meanwhile, the confused family claims they hadn't seen a snake on their property for years -- but that doesn't necessarily mean they were ever in the clear.
 
According to Big Country Snake Removal, “rattlesnakes are secretive and can be very cryptic — they rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.”

