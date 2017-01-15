Quantico's Priyanka Chopra thanks fans after fall

Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 3:16PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crawford
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:51AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 9:46PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
It appears "Quantico" actress Priyanka Chopra is okay after she reportedly was sent to the hospital with concussion-like symptoms Thursday night during a stunt during filming of the show.
Chopra tweeted to fans Sunday thanking them for their support.
"Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes," Chopra said. "I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can."
According to TMZ, Chopra was hospitalized Thursday after landing on her head during filming of the ABC show. A source told TMZ that she was treated and released from the hospital for the incident.
Quantico, which is in its second season on ABC, has become one of the network's biggest hits since it debuted in 2015. Chopra won a People's Choice Award in 2016 for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series.
Chopra stars in the drama series as FBI agent Alex Parrish.