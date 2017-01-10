Police responding to hostage situation near University of Alabama campus

Police are responding to a reported holdup and possible hostage situation near the University of Alabama campus, according to AL.com.

The University of Alabama sent out a series of tweets about the incident:

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Lt. Teena Richardson told AL.com that a gunman entered the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive and took employees inside hostage.

"It didn't come as a robbery," Richardson said. "We don't know what the issue is."

There are reports of SWAT members on the scene, along with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the University of Alabama Police Department.

The campus is not closed at this time and students do not return to campus for the spring semester until Wednesday, according to AL.com.