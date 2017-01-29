Photos: Protests erupt nationwide over immigration order

Clear
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: Protesters stand together at the Miami International Airport against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Demonstrators gathered at airports across the country in protest of the order. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on January 29, 2017 in New York City. Trump's executive order on immigration has created chaos and confusion among many Muslims as it temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: Tristan Houghton joins with other protesters as they stand together at the Miami International Airport against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on January 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Demonstrators gathered at airports across the country in protest of the order. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN - JANUARY 28: A crowd of protesters gathers outside of the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse as a judge hears a challenge against President Donald Trump's executive ban on immigration from several Muslim countries, on January 28, 2017 in Brooklyn. The judge issued an emergency stay on part of Trump's executive order, ruling that sending refugees stopped at U.S. airports back to their countries would be harmful. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 28: Passengers arrives during a demonstration against the new ban on immigration issued by President Donald Trump at Logan International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. President Trump signed an executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 29: People walk down Boylston Street after a protest in Copley Square against the muslim immigration ban enacted by President Trump January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. On Saturday night two federal judges issued a temporary emergency order halting part of the ban. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally at a demonstration against the new ban on immigration issued by President Donald Trump at Logan International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. President Trump signed an executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 29: People gather in Copley Square to protest the muslim immigration ban enacted by President Trump on January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. On Saturday night two federal judges issued a temporary emergency order halting part of the ban. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 28: A police officer walks past demonstrators at the international arrival terminal at San Francisco International Airport during a rally against a ban on Muslim immigration on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entries of all Syrian refugees, as well as barring entries from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering for 90 days. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 28: Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against a ban on Muslim immigration at San Francisco International Airport on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entries of all Syrian refugees, as well as barring entries from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering for 90 days. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the new immigration ban issued by President Donald Trump at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a protest against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump singed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Area Muslims and local immigration activists participate in a prayer and rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies on January 27, 2017 in New York City. President Trump has taken actions since the inauguration to start the building of a long promised wall along the Mexican border and to cut federal grants for immigrant protecting 'sanctuary cities'. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Protests flared up Saturday at airports around the nation following President Trump's recent executive order to effectively ban Muslims from entering the United States, many of which continued into Sunday.