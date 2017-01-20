Photos: Donald Trump welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

Scripps National Desk
7:49 PM, Jan 19, 2017

 President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first lady-elect of The United States Melania Trump arrive at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to the National Mall to witness Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. 

Pool
Copyright Getty Images

WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump, his wife, Melania and their family attended at celebration in his honor Thursday evening.

The Make America Great Again welcome rally was conducted at the Lincoln Memorial and was open to the public. It featured music and a speech from Trump, who will take the presidential oath of office Friday.

See photos from the welcome rally

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top