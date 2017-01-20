Dense Fog Advisory issued January 20 at 6:27PM CST expiring January 21 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Butler, Colfax, Gage, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward
Photos: Donald Trump welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC
Scripps National Desk
7:49 PM, Jan 19, 2017
WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump, his wife, Melania and their family attended at celebration in his honor Thursday evening.
The Make America Great Again welcome rally was conducted at the Lincoln Memorial and was open to the public. It featured music and a speech from Trump, who will take the presidential oath of office Friday.