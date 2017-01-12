Arizona woman sends picture as she sets fire to boyfriend's Harley Davidson, police say

Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:06PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
MESA, AZ - An Arizona woman is accused of setting her boyfriend’s motorcycle on fire.
Court records show that on January 3, Mesa police and firefighters went to a home for a shed fire.
Inside the storage shed, officials reportedly found a destroyed 2004 Springer Harley-Davidson motorcycle in addition to partially burnt and partially filled gasoline cans just outside the shed.
Initially, the suspect, 40-year-old Victoria Rae Mulle Gindhart, told police that the bike was abandoned by a former roommate and she was directed by her boyfriend to fill out an abandoned title form for it.
Police say they received permission to look through Gindhart's phone for information regarding the motorcycle.
As they looked through the phone, they reportedly found a text sent to her boyfriend saying, "U gotta see what I'm about to do." The message was allegedly followed by a picture sent to him showing a "trail of fire leading to a storage shed." The picture was captioned, "The motorcycle (w)ell what's left of it, is leaving my house."
Gindhart reportedly later admitted to police that she set fire to the shed because she believed her boyfriend was cheating on her.
Police say the Harley is worth about $17,000, and there was also damage to nearby power lines.
Gindhart has been charged with arson and criminal damage.