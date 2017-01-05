Convicted felon arrested in Florida after car found covered in blood

WFTX Web Staff
11:48 AM, Jan 5, 2017
34 mins ago
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Missouri ex-convict was arrested in Florida on Tuesday after he was found in a car covered with human blood.

**NOTE** — Some may find the images below disturbing

80-year-old Leslie Achter is now charged with possession of an altered Firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a resident called 911 Tuesday night, claiming a car covered in blood was in front of his property. The caller suspected the car may have been involved in an accident.

Arriving deputies found Achter at the scene with a cut on his arm.  Achter said he was a passenger in the car, which had hit a deer. He claimed the driver fled the scene.

On the way to the hospital EMS, noticed a firearm cylinder pin fall out of Achter's pocket. He later admitted there was a gun hidden in the vehicle.

Investigators later found a revolver in the trunk with the barrel cut off and the serial numbers removed.

A forensic crew later confirmed that the blood was not from an animal.

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Achter had recently been released from prison and is a convicted felon. Past convictions include manslaughter, aggravated Stalking, and escape.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top