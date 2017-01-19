KMTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Weather Alert Kids
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Democracy 2016
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Celebrity
Community Calendar
Back To School
Videos
+
Live Video
CBS News LiveFeed
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Support
Current
37°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
HI: 47°
LO: 36°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Weather Alert
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 18 at 9:28PM CST expiring January 19 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Boone, Cass, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
1
Weather Alert
Marine surprises girlfriend with homecoming proposal
Mina Abgoon
12:06 AM, Jan 19, 2017
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Coming home early wasn’t this Marine’s only surprise.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Marine coming home early not just to greet his girlfriend, Mandy. but to ask her an important question.
Watch as Sgt. Trommer gets down on one knee and proposes to Mandy, who has no idea what’s coming and seems excited beyond belief.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story