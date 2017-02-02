U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal smokeless tobacco products due to sharp metal objects found in select cans.

USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of visible sharp metal objects in their cans. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The recalled products were manufactured at USSTC’s facility in Franklin Park, IL. and distributed nationally.

The following cans are included in the recall:

Cope Brand Products: This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Long Cut Straight



This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Copenhagen Brand Products: This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Extra Long Cut Natural Long Cut Mint Long Cut Southern Blend Pouch Mint Pouch Wintergreen Long Cut (overseas military only) Fine Cut (overseas military only) Long Cut Straight (overseas military only) Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only) Pouch (overseas military only) Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii) Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii) Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)



This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Husky Brand Products: This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Fine Cut Natural Long Cut Straight Long Cut Wintergreen



This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Skoal Brand Products: This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”. Bandit Mint Bandit Wintergreen Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend Long Cut Cherry Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend Long Cut Classic Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend Long Cut Spearmint Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend Snus Mint Snus Smooth Mint Xtra Long Cut Mint Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend Xtra Pouch Mint BlendXtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only) Long Cut Mint (overseas military only) Long Cut Straight (overseas military only) Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only) Pouch Mint (overseas military only) Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

USSTC said they have notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and are working with federal authorities on the matter.

Wholesalers and retailers have been instructed to segregate the recalled products from their inventories.

Consumers who has any of the products listed above should not open or use the product. Instead, they should contact USSTC at (866) 201-9136 to return the product for a refund.