Lego-built machine solves Rubik's Cube
Mina Abgoon
12:05 AM, Feb 3, 2017
Meet the Lego-built machine that might be smarter than you.
Made using Lego Mindstorms, Raspberry Pi, and BrickPi, this homemade machine solves Rubix cube with ease.
According to Rumble.com, it uses the Kociemba two-phase algorithm to completely solve the cube all on its own. See it in the video below.
