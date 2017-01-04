Knife-wielding man attacks 11 at Chinese kindergarten

BEIJING (CNN) -- A man with a knife climbed over the wall of a kindergarten in China and attacked 11 students, according to Chinese state media.

No children sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The attack happened in the southwestern Chinese city of Pingxiang in the province of Guangxi.

A 41-year-old suspect has been caught, but his motives remain unclear, state media reported.

