Kid dances with trio of baby emus
Mina Abgoon
9:49 PM, Jan 31, 2017
9:53 PM, Jan 31, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
This might be the most adorable dance-off we’ve ever seen.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a little boy busting out some cute moves – his dance partners? Three playful emus.
See the heartwarming clip below.
