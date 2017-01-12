JetBlue offers new perk on US domestic flights

Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:06PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
The airline's Fly-Fi service offers a free high-speed connection for video streaming, web surfing, online shopping and basic gaming for all passengers traveling within the 48 contiguous United States, according to JetBlue's official web page.
Passengers looking for a more robust connection for private networking or high-end video gaming can purchase an pay $9/hour for a service upgrade.
Fly-Fi service has been installed on all of its Airbus fleet and JetBlue is continuing to expand the Wi-Fi service to the rest of its U.S. fleet.