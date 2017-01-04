KMTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Weather Alert Kids
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Democracy 2016
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Celebrity
Community Calendar
Back To School
Videos
+
Live Video
CBS News LiveFeed
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Support
Current
11°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 17°
LO: 6°
HI: 14°
LO: 4°
HI: 23°
LO: 2°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
CNN
9:10 PM, Jan 3, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to a representative for the pop superstar.
Jackson, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, named Eissa, on Tuesday.
"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," said the rep for the singer.
In April, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant.
"I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video circulated to fans via social media. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."
Jackson then went under the radar, though she was spotted shopping in September and appeared to be pregnant in photos published by "Entertainment Tonight."
The singer publicly confirmed the she was expecting in an interview with People in October.
"We thank God for our blessing," she told the publication.
Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story