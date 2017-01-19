A small hotel was buried by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy on Wednesday night, killing an unspecified number of people.

According to The Independent , up to 30 people were believed to be in the hotel when the avalanche hit following a series of earthquakes.

Citing SkyTG24 television, The Independent identifies the building as Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region.

Italian news agency Ansa on its website quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying "there are many dead." The hotel, which had partly collapsed, was partially submerged by snow, the agency said.

The incident comes after a wave of strong earthquakes – four recorded at magnitude 5.2 and higher -- hit central Italy on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.