The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" still doesn't have a premiere date set but fans of the HBO series are already placing bets about which character will be killed next.

Last month, the website SportsBettingExperts.com polled 10,000 people on Facebook who identify as "Game of Thrones" fans, asking them which character would be the first to die in season seven. No single character picked up a majority of votes but one was a clear favorite.

Theon Greyjoy — who shed his terrible nickname "Reek" last season — was the top pick, collecting 1,422 votes, or 14 percent of those asked. The second choice of fans was Melisandre, who picked up 802 votes. According to fans who voted, Jon Snow is least likely to be killed first.

Oddsmakers from SportsBettingExperts.com disagreed with voters, naming Jaime Lannister (+550 moneyline odds) as the betting favorite to die next, followed by his sister Cersei Lannister (+575).

The website's gambling insiders also set odds for the method of the first on-screen death of the next season of "Game of Thrones." The odds-on favorite is death by White Walker (+150), while the biggest longshot would be a character dying after being buried in books at the Citadel (+7,500).

