Grandma's search history was so polite that Google took notice
Mina Abgoon
9:45 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You think you have a cute grandma?
One grandmother in England was so polite with her Google searches, that when her grandson found out, he had to share them with the world.
A photo of the grandmother's Google search, posted on Twitter, shows “please” and “thank you” stated before the question.
The tweet blew up online so quickly that even Google took notice. Check out the interesting story below.
