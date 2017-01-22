KMTV
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Weather Alert Kids
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Democracy 2016
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Celebrity
Community Calendar
Back To School
Videos
+
Live Video
CBS News LiveFeed
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Support
Current
37°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 44°
LO: 24°
HI: 42°
LO: 30°
HI: 35°
LO: 26°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Weather Alert
Winter Storm Watch issued January 22 at 2:40PM CST expiring January 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne
1
Weather Alert
Gorilla youngster has quite the attitude
Mina Abgoon
5:10 PM, Jan 22, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Ever deal with a cocky teenager?
This confident baby gorilla named Lope from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England will definitely remind you of one.
Watch him hilariously beat his chest as if he owns the zoo. See it in the video below.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story