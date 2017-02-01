Fox News apologizes for erroneous Quebec terror tweet

LOS ANGELES (CNNMoney) -- Amid pressure from the Canadian prime minister, Fox News has apologized for a tweet that inaccurately identified the suspect in Sunday night's Quebec mosque terror attack as a man of Moroccan origin.

"FoxNews.com initially corrected the misreported information with a tweet and an update to the story on Monday. The earlier tweets have now been deleted," Refet Kaplan, the managing director at FoxNews.com, said in a statement. "We regret the error."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office called on Fox News to "either retract or update" the "false and misleading" tweet, noting that the suspect had been identified as a French Canadian, not someone of Moroccan origin.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five attempted murder charges in Sunday's shooting, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec.

Authorities have not released a possible motive, but Trudeau denounced the attack as an act of terrorism.

"These tweets by Fox News dishonor the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities," Kate Purchase, the prime minister's director of communications, said in a statement.

"We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities," Purchase continued. "Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist acts around the world. To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant -- it is irresponsible."

"If we allow individuals and organizations to succeed by scaring people, we do not actually end up any safer," she wrote. "Fear does not make us safer. It makes us weaker. Ramping up fear and closing our borders is not a solution. It distracts from the real issues that affect people's day to day life."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.