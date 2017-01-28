FedEx driver will keep his job after saving American flags from being burned

A FedEx driver that saved two American flags from being burned in protest will be able to keep his job, the company said Saturday.

On Thursday, Matt Uhrin — while still wearing his FedEx uniform — walked into a group of protesters in Iowa City, Iowa and granned an American flag before it could be burned. When the protesters attempted to light a second flag on fire, Uhrin returned with a fire extinguisher and took that flag as well.

Following the incident, Uhrin did not issue a comment to the Iowa Press-Citizen, except to say his actions were not related to his employer.

After a scuffle, two protesters were arrested for violating the city’s burn ordinance. The protestors say they were demonstrating against American imperialism, racial and social injustice and the threat of Fascism under President Trump. They maintain they were not protesting military veterans.

Uhrin’s actions prompted social media reaction from all sides of the political spectrum.

I will only use Federal Express now. THANK YOU, FED EX MAN! https://t.co/ZYTWJ8szdk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 27, 2017

I applaud @FedEx for standing behind driver Matt Uhrin. What he did was right and American. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) January 28, 2017

@sgrubermiller He should be arrested for assault. If they fire him, that's his fault. I def don't want a psycho delivering to my house. — Blake Biller (@blake_biller) January 27, 2017

An online petition also circulated, urging FedEx to continue to employ Uhrin. It quickly reached its goal of 10,000 signatures.

On Saturday, FedEx tweeted that they had reviewed the incident and had no plans to terminate Uhrin.

We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status. — FedEx (@FedEx) January 28, 2017

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.