FedEx driver will keep his job after saving American flags from being burned

A FedEx driver that saved two American flags from being burned in protest will be able to keep his job, the company said Saturday.
On Thursday, Matt Uhrin — while still wearing his FedEx uniform — walked into a group of protesters in Iowa City, Iowa and granned an American flag before it could be burned. When the protesters attempted to light a second flag on fire, Uhrin returned with a fire extinguisher and took that flag as well.
Following the incident, Uhrin did not issue a comment to the Iowa Press-Citizen, except to say his actions were not related to his employer.
After a scuffle, two protesters were arrested for violating the city’s burn ordinance. The protestors say they were demonstrating against American imperialism, racial and social injustice and the threat of Fascism under President Trump. They maintain they were not protesting military veterans.
Uhrin’s actions prompted social media reaction from all sides of the political spectrum.