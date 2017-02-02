COVINGTON, Ky. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit and dragged for almost three miles in the windshield of a car Thursday.

Police said the driver struck the pedestrian at about 1 a.m. near Kyles Lane on northbound I-71/75 and drove with that person's body stuck in the passenger side of the windshield for several exits.

The driver finally came to a stop at the Speedway gas station on Fifth Street in Covington.

Witness Shawna Hudson said she flagged down a police officer after seeing the black car near the Speedway. She said she couldn't believe it and thought someone was pulling a prank.

“We just happened to get behind him when he had his flashers on and noticed that something was hanging from his car just flapping around, hitting against the ground," Hudson said, noting she initially thought it perhaps plastic or a rug. "I said, 'That can't be real. That has to be a sick joke.'"

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at Kyles Lane as police investigated but reopened at about 5:45 a.m. The Kenton County Coroner has been notified and is responding.

Police have not identified the victim or the driver. They ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Covington Police Traffic Unit at 859-292-2252.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.