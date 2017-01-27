Donald Trump signs executive order to keep terrorists out of US

3:51 PM, Jan 27, 2017
President Donald Trump displays one of the two executive orders he signed during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security Jan. 25, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Friday signed two executive actions, one for "extreme vetting" of immigrants and a second on rebuilding the military.

Trump said at the Pentagon as he signed the vetting order, "I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don't want them here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."