Deadly shooting in San Antonio mall

A deadly shooting has happened in a mall in San Antonio, Texas.

KABB reports that a good samaritan was shot and killed trying to stop a robbery. Others were injured after the shooting, which happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Another man then shot and wounded that robber with a licensed concealed weapon.A shopper told the station people quickly left the scene after six shots were heard.

People were then asked to stay inside the mall as "shelter in place." The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

This story is developing