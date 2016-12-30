'Cursing' Hatchimals have parents upset

Bad news for Hatchimal owners -- some parents say their toys are cursing in their sleep.

Parents have taken to social media and uploaded videos of their supposed potty-mouthed hatchlings as evidence that the toy is using a curse word.

After listening to the Hatchimals some believe they are actually saying "Hug me." Others agree with parents that the toys are swearing.

Spin Master, the company behind Hatchimals, says 'The toys make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.' They deny the toys are saying "hug me," or swearing on their own.

This comes after news broke yesterday that some toys are failing to hatch.