Congressman's son dabs in photo-op with Paul Ryan, gets grounded

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017
Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded. https://t.co/PGGhYXEfQv— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 3, 2017
