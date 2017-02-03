Canadian man who smuggled gold in rectum sentenced to prison

A Canadian man is looking at jail time after a judge ruled that he stole gold from the Royal Canadian Mint, hiding the gold “pucks” in a peculiar location.

According to Time , 35-year-old Leston Lawrence –- a former mint employee -- hid the gold in his rectum in order to bypass metal detectors.

Lawrence was found guilty in November of laundering the pucks through Ottawa Gold Buyers. On Thursday, Judge Peter Doody ruled Lawrence had robbed the mint of 22 gold nuggets, worth a total of $165,451.14.

But he’ll have to pay that back, and then some.

Lawrence is reportedly ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution, as well as serve 30 months in prison.

Police were first alerted to the crime after Lawrence cashed a couple of large checks at a local bank. After some surveillance, an investigation of Lawrence’s safety deposit box revealed gold nuggets along with Vaseline and latex gloves.

Doody said these items "could have been used to facilitate insertion of gold items inside his rectum.”