Biloxi, Miss. mayor responds to city's tweet calling MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'

Winter Storm Warning issued January 14 at 10:02PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crawford
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 4:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:51AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 9:46PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 13 at 3:40AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
The city of Biloxi, Mississippi took heat on social media after a tweet from its local government referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as "Great Americans Day."
Few people would deny King is considered a great American but the message was seen as disrespectful by fans of the slain civil rights icon.
On Friday evening, @CityofBiloxi tweeted a routine message informing people that non-emergency city offices would be closed on Jan. 16, which is MLK Day. But the city claimed the closures were "in observance of Great Americans Day."
The tweet has since been deleted after it prompted a flood of negative responses.
Biloxi city officials renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Day to "Great Americans Day" in 1985, which was two years after the day to honor King became a national holiday.
After the backlash to Friday's tweet, Biloxi Mayor Andrew Gilich publicly urged the city council to "take steps to update the city's Code of Ordinances to reflect the official federal name of the holiday."
In a statement posted online, Gilich said the city has long supported the holiday by holding "annual MLK celebrations" and he said "we've always celebrated this day as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day."
The Mississippi city isn't the only place to apparently find issue with a holiday celebrating King. In 1990, the NFL boycotted Arizona's bid to host the Super Bowl because the state's governor refused to recognize MLK Day as a holiday.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.