Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' Donald Trump impersonator, will host show

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- "Saturday Night Live" better get that blonde wig ready next month -- and maybe prepare for some angry tweets from the president of the United States.

Alec Baldwin, the show's resident Donald Trump impersonator, will host "SNL" on February 11, NBC announced Monday.

This will be Baldwin's 17th time as host of the long-running variety show -- an "SNL" record.

But the announcement has a little extra intrigue because of the attention Baldwin has gotten for his impersonation of President Trump, including from Trump himself.

The president has been critical of both Baldwin's performance and the show in general, tweeting multiple times during the season to call the show biased against him and Baldwin's performance unfunny.

"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," Trump tweeted last month.

Baldwin was noticeably absent from this weekend's "SNL," which opened with a shirtless Vladimir Putin played by Beck Bennett addressing the American people.

Baldwin has said in the past that he would continue to play the President on the show, but "not all that often." He did reply to one of Trump's negative tweets to say, "Release your tax returns and I'll stop."