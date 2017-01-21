Women's March events planned for Saturday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Hundreds are planning to march to the downtown area Saturday night for Omaha's Women's March.

Dozens of other Nebraska women will be in Washington DC Saturday morning for the national march.

Many of them left Friday morning, taking the 17 hour bus ride to the nation's capitol.

They say despite the timing, the event is not intended to be anti-trump.

The Washington women's march is set to begin at 9a.m. local time.

The Women’s March on Omaha will begin at 5 p.m. at Century Link. For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page.