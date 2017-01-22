Women's March brings out hundreds to downtown Omaha

While many Americans celebrate the swearing in of a new Commander-in-chief, some are not as excited.

It's been a day full of protests and boycotting the recent inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protests happening in Washington, Georiga, Arizona, Seattle and more.

And this evening, people are gathering in downtown Omaha for the same reason.

"We're coming together so that everybody who has felt disenfranchised or marginalized over the process of this election will be able to have their voices heard and try to give them back their power," said Angie Phillips.

Various community leaders, from Brad Ashford to the Nebraska Democratic Party, spent a few hours Saturday afternoon in workshops teaching people how to get civically involved.

We caught up with several Creighton exchange students who say they're concerned about President Trump."He'll make it harder for immigrants who are living here or maybe are about to come here. i think diversity is something that brings out the beauty of a place. so it should be welcoming," said Hafsa Naeem, exchange student from Pakistan

The exchange students says people in France were surprised by the outcome of the election and she wants her voice heard during her time in the U.S. "To be a part of it because i think it's important to promote diversity when the government doesn't really encourage it. also, my professor and people from women gender studies department, they were encouraging people to be part of this event," said Elogie Galeazzi, exchange student.