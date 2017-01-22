A woman was thrown from a car and killed Sunday afternoon in rollover crash on Waverly Road between North 14th and North 27th Streets.

Another woman in the car was injured.

Lancaster County Sheriff says the rollover crash happened at 12:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car, which ran into the ditch and rolled.

A 25-year-old Davey woman was thrown from the car and killed. A 55-year-old Davey woman was able to climb out of the car and call 911. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The road was temporarily closed and names are being withheld at this time.