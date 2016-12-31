Woman shot overnight at 2500 block of N 38th St.

2:44 PM, Dec 31, 2016
3:37 PM, Dec 31, 2016
OMAHA, Neb. - A woman is recovering after being hIt by gunfire early Saturday morning on N. 38th Street. 

The victim is identified as Melonie Jenkins, a relative of convicted murderers Nikko and Erica Jenkins. 

Police say they responded the area around 3 a.m. Saturday morning for a Shotspotter alert of seven shots fired. 

Jenkins was later taken to Creighton University Medical Center with a minor gunshot wound. 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information, contact OPD or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

