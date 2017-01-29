Woman set to be sentenced in airline voucher scam case

(AP) - An Omaha woman who sold thousands of worthless airline vouchers is set to learn Monday whether her plea agreement will be accepted by a federal judge.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Patricia Urbanovsky's sentencing and restitution hearing is set for Monday in Omaha's federal court.

Last year, Urbanovsky pleaded guilty to 16 counts of wire fraud. In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped nine counts of money laundering. She faces up to six years in prison. She has asked the court for a sentence of three years, with her attorney, Steve Lefler, saying she "had no intention of stealing from anyone."

Urbanovsky was the owner of Creative Creations in Omaha. Authorities say she ran a scheme to sell discounted airline travel vouchers, most of which turned out to be worthless.

Urbanovsky was the owner of Creative Creations in Omaha. Authorities say she ran a scheme to sell discounted airline travel vouchers, most of which turned out to be worthless.

