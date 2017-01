Speed and alcohol are suspected in an overnight crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police say 20 year old Camry McClusky lost control of her car and slammed into a utility pole near 30th and Taylor around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Investigators say McClusky was unconscious when police arrived. Paramedics took her to CHI Creighton for treatment.

Police say McClusky suffered a ruptured spleen and a severe concussion, but her injuries are not life threatening.

