Woman injured in crash near 68th and Maple

2:44 PM, Jan 30, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - One person extricated from a car ax on 68th & Maple Monday afternoon.

According to OPD officials, a female driver hit a fence.

 

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

