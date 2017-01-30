Woman injured in crash near 68th and Maple

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - One person extricated from a car ax on 68th & Maple Monday afternoon.

According to OPD officials, a female driver hit a fence.

One person extricated from a car ax on 68th & Maple. More on @action3news pic.twitter.com/S5SyLBUzNj — Jessica Ritchie (@jessicayritchie) January 30, 2017

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.