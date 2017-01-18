Woman injured at Omaha Lounge and Sports Bar

6:12 AM, Jan 18, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. -
Omaha Police say somebody cut a woman's face at a popular lounge and sports bar.
 
It happened at the Soho Lounge near 121st and West Center Road around 12:30 on Wednesday morning. 
 
The injured woman walked into Chi Immanuel Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 
 
Police have no suspects in custody.
 

