Woman injured at Omaha Lounge and Sports Bar
6:12 AM, Jan 18, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. -
Omaha Police say somebody cut a woman's face at a popular lounge and sports bar.
It happened at the Soho Lounge near 121st and West Center Road around 12:30 on Wednesday morning.
The injured woman walked into Chi Immanuel Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have no suspects in custody.
