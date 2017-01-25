KMTV
Woman accused of DUI crash heads to court
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The woman charged with DUI causing bodily harm headed to Douglas County Court on Wednesday.
Police say Samantha Robertson, 23, drove her Mercedes Benz into another car head near 168th and Pacific on Sunday, January 22 around 2 a.m.
The crash injured the other driver, 17-year-old Hailey Smolsky, who was taken to the hospital with a severe leg injury.
She reportedly drove the wrong way while traveling on Pacific Street.
In court, Robertson admitted to drinking on a party bus before the incident.
She is facing a Class A felony charge, which could carry a $10 thousand fine and 3 years in prison.
The judge ordered her to do the "24/7 Program", which requires alcohol testing twice a day.
Her preliminary hearing is set for February 13 in Douglas County Court.
