The flu and another bug are biting in the state of Iowa.

Iowa health officials are reporting outbreaks of the flu and norovirus. Flu viruses tend to cause coughing, sneezing, body aches and fever. Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea.

A second confirmed flu death has been reported in Iowa, an elderly central Iowa man who had underlying health conditions. The state's first confirmed flu death this season was in December.

Health officials say all four main flu strains are present in Iowa, and it's not too late to get a flu shot.

