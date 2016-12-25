Winterfest celebrations at state parks

Winterfest events are under way at several Nebraska state parks.

Now through April, state parks are celebrating the season through more than a dozen events and seasonal offerings.

Among the activities is the Christmas Bird Count, which continues through Jan. 5 at Indian Cave State Park near Shubert in southeast Nebraska. Guests can aid scientists and conservation efforts by helping identify as bird species there.

Several parks are also planning First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

Other Winterfest activities include ice skating, archery and more. Details on these and other holiday events are available at online at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, www.OutdoorNebraska.gov/Winterfest.

