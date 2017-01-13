Winter Storm Watch issued in viewing area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Officials with the National Weather Service are warning people in the Midwest to begin preparing right away as a potential ice storm heads into the area this weekend.

On Thursday, NWS officials issued a Winter Storm Watch in many places in our viewing area.

Federal emergency management agency says anyone living in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri should not overlook this upcoming ice storm.

Officials say it has the potential to cause power outages and make for extremely dangerous road conditions.

They are urging people to make a plan and have necessary supplies for their home and car.

Too early to get specific about amounts of each precipitation type. NOT too early to start preparing! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/BN21W0AgPy — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 12, 2017

