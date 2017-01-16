Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Omaha Metro

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 5:08PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Atchison, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 3:59PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:50PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Polk, Sac, Story, Tama, Webster, Wright
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Monona
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Harrison, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Platte, Stanton, Thurston
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 11:57AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Jefferson
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 8:43AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
