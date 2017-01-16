Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Omaha Metro

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 5:08PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Atchison, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 3:59PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 3:59PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Atchison, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:50PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Polk, Sac, Story, Tama, Webster, Wright

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Washington

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Monona

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Harrison, Pottawattamie, Shelby

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Platte, Stanton, Thurston

Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 11:57AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:19PM CST expiring January 16 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Jefferson

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 8:43AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne

Winter Storm Watch issued January 14 at 3:58AM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline