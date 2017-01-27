West O man recalls violent robbery, son bring shot

A father and son in west Omaha involved in a frightening encounter at inside their home when two criminals forced their way in.

Police are called to a shooting at 151st & Davenport Cir. just south of W. Dodge Rd. at about midnight on January 26.

Wai Huey, 62, says he was walking into his home when two men, one armed with a gun, started punching him in the face. Huey struggled with them in the snow.

"He was hitting on me and I lost my balance because of my boot and I couldn't fight because the other one had a gun there was two of them,” Huey explained.

Huey says they stole his wallet, keys, and phone and then the man with the gun went inside. The other suspect drug him on the ground and into his doorway. That's when his son Chapin, 30, was shot in the leg. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects then fled.



"I thought was pretty scary we didn't know what to do. One kept on threatening to shoot me,” Huey described.

Huey hopes one of his neighbors can lead police to the suspects.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

If you saw anything in the Wycliffe area late last night or have information call the Omaha Police Department at (402)-444-7867.