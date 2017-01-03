Ways to keep New Year's resolutions on track

It's a fresh start to a new year and many are looking forward to accomplishing fresh goals.

A fraction of those who make those New Year’s resolutions, though, follow through.

Products like chia seeds and probiotics are some of the hotter sellers this year.

"Oh, this is definitely a trendy thing right now," said Dietitian Sarah Sortino.

If you're a fan of olive oil, Sortino says avocado oil can be better.

"We've heard the benefits of extra virgin olive oil, now we have the benefits of avocado oil,” she said. “The difference is this can be cooked with a high heat process."

About 8 percent of resolutions are completed because they’re often too difficult, Sortino said.

Simple diet changes are one way to help keep your resolution from falling through.

"Taking it slow, working towards that ultimate goal by taking a stepwise approach to finishing that goal out,” she said.

Another way to help stay on track? Pairing your goal with something you like to do for fun.

"Don't do something that makes you miserable,” Sortino said. “Do something that would make you happy in the end. If you struggle with fitness, make sure that you're doing a dance class if you like to dance, or you're swimming if you like to swim."

While health is a common theme with New Year’s resolutions, some are simply focusing on attitude.

“To wake up happy every day,” said Shopper Anna Kirshenbaum. “To start the day out on a good foot, how do you do that? By having coffee. No I'm kidding. How do I do that? By setting a good intention."

Regardless of the New Year’s resolution, Sartino says writing it down or asking for professional help are other ways to make sure they're accomplished.