WATCH: Turkeys also struggle to deal with icy road conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It wasn't just people that were having trouble with their footing on Tuesday morning.

Turkeys were also having trouble with the slick roads in the metro area.

Denise Hill shot and posted a twitter video of turkeys having a hard time with the icy roads between 168th and Cornhusker.

“Icy driveway, they're sliding around...whoooo!” Hill said while shooting the video.

You can watch the video below:

Icy for the turkeys too 😃😄 pic.twitter.com/rpa58i8KW0 — Denise Hill (@DeniseH97104844) January 10, 2017

The road conditions caused problems for many commuters on the road and on foot Tuesday morning.

There were several reports of vehicles sliding or getting stuck in the area.

There were also many instances of people needing medical treatment for slipping and falling on the ice.

But those conditions improved significantly later in the day.

