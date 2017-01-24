WATCH: Red carpet for screening of "Becoming Warren Buffett" in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett was walking the red carpet Monday evening at the Holland Center for the HBO documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett."

“They got the story right and they told it in a very interesting and accurate way, it couldn't of turned out better as far as I am concerned,” said Warren Buffett.

The premier in Omaha had Buffett and the producers of the movie in attendance.

“The amazing thing about Warren Buffett is what you see on camera is what you get and that struck the two of us incredibly,” said Producer Teddy Kunhardt.

The Kunhardt family directed and produced the film; they said Buffett was refreshing with his joyful outlook on life.

Buffett said the film is a good representation of who he is and his life story, “They will find out everybody makes mistakes and I hope they get something out of it,” he said.

The film will show Buffett's ups and downs and his climb to one of the richest, most respected men in the world

“This explains me, not entirely favorable, which is accurate not to be entirely favorable, but it is accurate,” said Buffett.

“Becoming Warren Buffett” will air Janurary 30th, at 9pm on HBO.

