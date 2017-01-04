One murder that remains unsolved is the killing of a west Omaha man just before Christmas.

According to OPD, someone shot and killed 50-year-old Michael Brinkman inside his home near 184th and Q on December 23rd.

Last week, OPD released a picture from surveillance video showing a white Dodge Durango.

A camera spotted it leaving the dead end street.

Det. Larry Cahill spoke with the media on the case in the video above.

If you have any information. Call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-stop.