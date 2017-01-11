Warrant issued for suspect in 24th, Pratt homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police officials issued a warrant for a suspect in a homicide that took place last November at 24th and Pratt Streets.

Officials said the warrant for 21-year-old Otis L. Walker is for 1st degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On November 26th, Police found 16-year-old Markeise Dunn with gunshot wounds at 24th and Pratt Streets.

Dunn died from his injuries at Creighton Medical Center.

Officials say Walker is currently in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.