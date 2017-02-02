Wahoo child dies after being hit by truck while walking home from school

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) - An 11-year-old boy has died after a crash in Wahoo this afternoon. Police confirm Mason Triplett was walking home from Wahoo Elementary when a truck hit him around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Triplett was crossing 23rd and Chestnut walking westbound when a pickup truck going northbound struck him.

Triplett died at Saunders Medical Center.

The driver of the truck is from Omaha. The driver called 911 and is cooperating with the accident investigation.

Officer Alan O'Sullivan with the Wahoo Police Department said this kind of tragedy affects the entire community.

Wahoo Public Schools shared the information on social media and many people are offering their condolences online.