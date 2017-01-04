Viral video prompts parents to secure furniture

Video of a heavy dresser falling on a 2-year-old boy in Utah went viral Tuesday morning after his mom released the footage.

While the boy is going to be OK, his mom is encouraging parents to be vigilant about keeping kids safe around furniture.

It's hard for parents to watch the footage as two twin, 2-year-old boys climb a dresser before it falls and traps one of them underneath it.

The second twin pushes the dresser off, saving his brother.

Like many parents who watch the video, Gabrielle Gottula immediately related to the dangers of having young kids in the house.

"That was hard and with a baby coming you don't think about some of those things like the mother said,” Gottula said. “You kind of put it off, put it off and it's important that we're aware of what's in our children’s' rooms, of what could be coming down on top of them like that."

Gotulla says the video inspired her to secure heavier furniture in her house to protect her four and five-year-olds.

"Videos like this, I'm glad that they did put that out there,” Gotulla said. “The mom said that she wants other people to be aware of this. Thankfully her children survived. As you can see in the video, it could have turned out a lot worse."

People often overlook dangers at home, said Beverly Reicks, president of the National Safety Council of Nebraska.

"People might be shocked to learn that really the least safe place for us to be is in our home, when we think about unintentional injuries being the fourth leading cause of death in the United States,” Reicks said.

Unsecured furniture and electronics are often unseen safety hazards in the home.

"Another big household appliance that causes a lot of injuries is large televisions,” Reicks said. “If you're not mounting your television to the wall, you're sitting it on a piece of furniture or stand quite often those will come over on top of kids."

It’s easy to check and fix unsecured items, said Rebecca Ritterbush, market manager for Nebraska Furniture Mart.

"It's common sense stuff to look beyond,” Ritterbush said. “If you can move it and jiggle it, most likely your toddler is going to be able to. Just to take that extra step and use those brackets.”

For unsecured furniture, safety straps can be purchased at a hardware store for a few dollars.