Hundreds have gathered in Omaha's Turner Park to show support for refugees and immigrants in their community.

A candlelight vigil began at 6 p.m. Faith leaders in Omaha and leaders in the refugee community were expected to speak.

Organizers say part of the goal of the vigil is to stand in solidarity with the refugees here and those abroad, and also to educate people on the vetting process which takes years.

Some of the speakers include Creighton President Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Deacon Marty Smith of St. Margaret Mary's Church and Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, just to name a few.

Refugees were also expected to speak, telling their stories. Former refugee Sharfiq Jahish says the temporary ban is already taking a toll.

"Nobody would ever want to leave their house, their family, everything that they have, everything that they've accomplished in their life to go somewhere else," Jahish said. "Unless their life is in danger. In my case, I had everything back home. I had my nice house. I had a car. I had everything but my life was in danger."

A number of people were holding signs that say things like #nebraskawelcomes, #refugeeswelcome. Tonight's vigil was scheduled to go until about 7 p.m.

